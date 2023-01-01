Call ahead to make sure this intriguing museum is open. You’ve probably noticed this neighborhood’s churches are in some disrepair, a situation that inspired locals to preserve the region’s absolutely beautiful 16th- and 17th-century religious art right here, where it would be safe.

Art ranging from faithfully detailed wooden saints (including one of the first Virgins of Guadalupe) to more ostentatious examples of baroque overkill, including lots of gold and silver artifacts, have been packed into the original Casa Cultural de Subtiaba, built in 1544.