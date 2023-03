This interesting little museum inside the Casa Cultural de Subtiaba, is a beautifully muraled building; you may need to ask that it be opened. You’re likely to get a tour that’s as much political as it is historical, detailing how Subtiaba has been getting shafted since time immemorial, even by its former allies. Funeral urns, ceramic tableware, stone statues and more are on display, with very little signage or attempt at a timeline.