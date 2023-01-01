Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián

Probably the finest museum of contemporary art in all of Central America, the Ortiz-Gurdián Collection has spilled over from its original home in Casa Don Norberto Ramírez,which was refurbished in 2000 to its original Creole Civil style, with Arabic tiles and impressive flagstones. The collection, spread across two buildings and surrounding greenery-filled courtyards, includes works by Picasso, Chagall, Miró and a number of noted Nicaraguan artists.

Begin surrounded by the luxurious realism of the Renaissance and spare beauty of the colonial period, then wander through romanticism, modernism, postmodernism and actually modern pieces by Cuban, Peruvian and other Latin American schools. Big names make an appearance, but it’s the work by Latin American masters – Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo, Fernando Botero, Roberto Matta and more – that defines the collection.