The 1639 Iglesia de San Francisco is one of the oldest in the city, a national heritage site with lots of gold, a gorgeous nave, and a rococo interior. It was abandoned between 1830 and 1881, then refurbished with two elaborate altarpieces for San Antonio and Our Lady of Mercy. The convent was badly damaged during the 1979 Battle for León. You can check out what used to be the convent next door at Hotel El Convento.