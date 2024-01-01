Casa Cultural de Subtiaba

León

Look for the faded mural at the headquarters for area indigenous communities and home to Museo Adiáct.

  Iglesia de la Recolección

    Iglesia de la Recolección

    1.17 MILES

    Three blocks north of the cathedral, the 1786 Iglesia de la Recolección is considered the city’s most beautiful church, a Mexican-style baroque confection…

  Reserva Natural Isla Juan Venado

    Reserva Natural Isla Juan Venado

    9.54 MILES

    This 20km-long, sandy barrier island (in some places only 300m wide) has swimming holes and lots of wildlife, including hundreds of migrating bird species…

  Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián

    Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián

    0.84 MILES

    Probably the finest museum of contemporary art in all of Central America, the Ortiz-Gurdián Collection has spilled over from its original home in Casa Don…

  Flor de Caña

    Flor de Caña

    13.19 MILES

    Flor de Caña rum is among the world's finest and it has been produced in Chichigalpa since the distillery's founding in 1890. Visitors are initiated into…

  Museo Histórico de la Revolución

    Museo Histórico de la Revolución

    1.01 MILES

    León is the heart and soul of liberal Nicaragua. Stop into this museum for an overview of the Nicaraguan revolutionaries who stood up against the Somoza…

  Museo Enrique B. Mántica

    Museo Enrique B. Mántica

    20.12 MILES

    Anyone with even a passing interest in archaeology should stop in here, one of the finest museums in the country. The beautifully displayed collection…

  Catedral de León

    Catedral de León

    1.11 MILES

    Officially known as the Basílica de la Asunción, León’s cathedral is the largest in Central America, its expansive design famously (and perhaps…

  Museo de Leyendas y Tradiciones

    Museo de Leyendas y Tradiciones

    1.07 MILES

    León’s most entertaining and eclectic museum is housed in La XXI (the 21st Garrison), decorated with murals graphically depicting methods the Guardia…

1. Museo Adiáct

This interesting little museum inside the Casa Cultural de Subtiaba, is a beautifully muraled building; you may need to ask that it be opened. You’re…

2. Museo de Arte Sacre

0.08 MILES

Call ahead to make sure this intriguing museum is open. You’ve probably noticed this neighborhood’s churches are in some disrepair, a situation that…

3. Iglesia de San Juan Bautista de Sutiaba

0.09 MILES

The Subtiaba neighborhood is centered on this church, located about 1km west of the León cathedral. It’s better known as ‘Catedral Subtiaba,’ and is the…

4. Las Ruinas de Veracruz

0.18 MILES

A few blocks west of the Iglesia Santiago are the ruins of this 16th-century church destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 1835. It remains a spiritual…

5. Ermita de San Pedro

0.23 MILES

This church, two blocks east and one block south of San Juan Bautista, was constructed between 1706 and 1718. It's considered one of the best examples of…

6. Ruinas Iglesia Santiago

0.28 MILES

Well signed 1½ blocks away from San Juan Bautista, this church was (according to local legend) cursed by duendes (fairies), and by the looks of it the…

7. Iglesia Zaragoza

0.68 MILES

For something completely different, swing by the ultra-Gothic 1884 Iglesia Zaragoza. There's an interesting mix of architectural styles here – it looks…

8. Museo Rubén Darío

0.77 MILES

Nicaragua's most famous poet, Rubén Dario, lived in this house for the first 14 years of his life – indeed, he started writing poetry right here at age 12…