Easygoing San Juan del Sur is the hub for exploration of Nicaragua's toned-and-tanned southern Pacific beaches. The town itself, with its clapboard Victorian houses, a towering statue of Christ on a neighboring hillside and a steady influx of young and beautiful international travelers and surfers, is Nicaragua's beach party central – Matthew McConaughey used to hang out here before the place got too popular.
This 25m statue of Jesus – one of the tallest in the world – overlooks the town from its perch 2km to the north. Take the one-hour hike up from the north…
The town's pretty peach-and-white church pays homage to San Juan Bautista.
There's a spectacular petroglyph not far from town, depicting an enormous and elaborate hunting scene carved perhaps 1500 years ago. To find it, walk…
Check this arts center for salsa, merengue and bacchata (romantic Dominican dance music) dance lessons, arts exhibits and more. It's also the home of APC…
