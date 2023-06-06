San Juan Del Sur

Easygoing San Juan del Sur is the hub for exploration of Nicaragua's toned-and-tanned southern Pacific beaches. The town itself, with its clapboard Victorian houses, a towering statue of Christ on a neighboring hillside and a steady influx of young and beautiful international travelers and surfers, is Nicaragua's beach party central – Matthew McConaughey used to hang out here before the place got too popular.

  • Cristo de la Misericordia

    Cristo de la Misericordia

    San Juan Del Sur

    This 25m statue of Jesus – one of the tallest in the world – overlooks the town from its perch 2km to the north. Take the one-hour hike up from the north…

  • Petroglyph

    Petroglyph

    San Juan Del Sur

    There's a spectacular petroglyph not far from town, depicting an enormous and elaborate hunting scene carved perhaps 1500 years ago. To find it, walk…

  • Casa de Cultura

    Casa de Cultura

    San Juan Del Sur

    Check this arts center for salsa, merengue and bacchata (romantic Dominican dance music) dance lessons, arts exhibits and more. It's also the home of APC…

Food

How to eat like a Nicaraguan

Apr 15, 2016 • 6 min read

