San Juan del Sur is Nicaragua’s showcase beach town, where a global cast of adventure-seekers congregate for cheap lodgings, good eats and easy access to neighboring surf. The surrounding forested hills bear-hug the town and bay, isolating it from the broader countryside. Bars and restaurants press against a wide, dark-sand beach, and boats of all kinds bob in the gentle swells.

With only 15,000 permanent residents, San Juan del Sur is a relaxed little place, and most visitors appreciate a town that is both easy to reach and not yet overrun. Here are the top things to do when you get there.

Popoyo Beach. Shutterstock/Arne Thielenhaus

1. Stroll the beach at Popoyo

The Playa de San Juan del Sur is a great place to stroll, especially at sunset. This dark stretch of sand is free to frequent, and it’s wide enough for locals to play full-scale soccer games. The water is too shallow and murky for most swimmers, and the dwarfish waves are no good for surfing, but people visit throughout the day to stroll around and wade out a few feet. Vendors sell trinkets from foldout tables, and the area is popular with couples and families. The beach affords a full view of the town, as well as the hilltop statue of Jesus Christ – the Cristo de la Misericordia – that watches from above. A small fleet of charter boats is anchored in the harbor, and many travelers begin their fishing or nature-spotting adventure in these waters.

Detour: Easily one of the best beach towns in Nicaragua, Popoyo also draws a steady stream of wellness-seekers. This town isn’t far from San Juan as the crow flies, but you’ll have to drive nearly 2 hours – boomeranging through Rivas – in order to get there. On the rocky shore next to Playa Guasacate you’ll find sizable tide pools that are often deep enough to cannonball into. These waters are pleasant – perfect for families or rusty swimmers.

2. Practice yoga in the rainforest

About 20 minutes' from San Juan del Sur, the Buena Vista Surf Club hosts yoga classes in a private tropical setting where mats and blocks are provided; participants can couple this workshop with a refreshing cold plunge. You can also stay over: six tree house-style cabañas, all tucked into the forest, are outfitted with beautiful natural wood, huge mirrors and comfortable beds. Traditional Nicaraguan food is served family-style, and surf lessons are available too. A more exclusive option is a yoga retreat at the upscale Villas Playa Maderas, where you can enjoy multiday classes on polished seaside decks. Packages include airport pickup, meals, instruction fees and luxury accommodation.

A fishing boat in San Juan del Sur. INTREEGUE Photography/Shutterstock

3. Take a boat tour

Many options exist for getting out on the water in San Juan del Sur. For parties, wellness sessions and family sailing trips, consider Nica Sail, which offers catamaran charters. For a longer charter or for groups, SALT Nica can host up to 40 passengers, who can spend the day (or overnight) on a 14m catamaran. You might be able to see dolphins, whales or turtles. SALT Nica also offers private surfing tours.

For low-key tours, spend a day on the water in a traditional small motorboat called a panga. Capitán Alfred Panga Tours, a family-run business, offers cruises, fishing trips and surf lessons, all by panga. For something more luxurious, book a place on Gabriela V, a super-panga that can carry 18 passengers.

Planning tip: After being out on the water, grab lunch at Restaurante El Timón, offering seafood favorites with harbor views.

4. Conquer the jungle at Parque de Aventura Las Nubes

Located on the town’s outskirts, Parque de Aventura Las Nubes is your one-stop shop for ecotourism on the Emerald Coast. If you’re pressed for time or just want to pack all your experiences into one place, this expansive tract of rainforest serves up all your classic jungle activities. The canopy tour incorporates 10 platforms and seven zip lines, and kids as young as three can participate. The course’s most unique feature is the suspended stairs bridge, which behaves like a traditional hanging bridge but feels like a jiggly stairway and is the tallest of its kind in Central America. Guests can also rappel from a 20m-high platform and soar across empty space on the Tarzan Swing, which is strung 30.5m above the forest floor.

Planning tip: If heights aren’t your thing, drivers at Las Nubes can take visitors on a ride down 2.5km of rugged back roads to walk established trails with a naturalist. Spy iguanas in the on-site while guides describe their life cycles and eating habits. Parque de Aventura Las Nubes is spread over a small mountain – take a seat on the restaurant terrace for views towards the ocean.

Dining on the beach in San Juan del Sur. Gianfranco Vivi/Shutterstock

5. Party in town

The restaurateurs of San Juan del Sur know what their clientele want: plenty of tables, lots of strong drinks and unobstructed views of the Pacific sun setting on the harbor. Nearly all of the town’s nightlife is pressed up against the beach, with open terraces looking out across the sand and water. Most of these venues start their evenings as restaurants, serving seafood and Nicaraguan fare to customers fresh from the surf. As the night goes on, musicians take to the stages, DJs play tunes and tables fill up with Toña bottles and elaborate cocktails.

The vast majority of patrons in town are foreign travelers and expats, and you’ll hear numerous languages spoken in any given dining room. The general nightlife in San Juan is popular but tame; this is a small town, after all, and most partygoers tend to stumble home a little after midnight. One exception is the Sunday Funday Pool Crawl, a weekly bash that spans multiple participating bars and caters mainly to backpackers. For US$25, ticket holders receive a T-shirt, some transportation and a certain number of free drinks. Swimming pools feature prominently, so bring a bathing suit.

Planning tip: Try Iguana Bar, which offers seafood, sports and ever-flowing beer on two floors overlooking the beach, or swing by the Hip, a classic super-cool gastropub with brilliant cocktails and craft beers.

Homes in San Juan del Sur. Marek Poplawski/Shutterstock

6. Explore the backroads by motorcycle

The moment they arrive, seasoned bikers salivate over the curving backroads and rolling hills around San Juan del Sur. This is prime motorcycle country, and just about anyone with a valid drivers license can explore these byways on two wheels. Several rental shops are clustered around Av Vanderbuilt in the middle of town; an exceptional spot is American Nica Rentals on the corner of Av Mercado. For inexperienced riders, the Honda Navi has automatic transmission and is a popular choice; a 109cc engine is plenty of power for these low-speed roads. Rates vary considerably, depending on how many days you want to ride around. Spend enough time here and you’ll see motorcyclists of all ages rumbling down the roads. That said, novice riders should practice in low-traffic conditions – the back streets of San Juan del Sur are a great place to start – and helmets are required for both drivers and passengers.

Planning tip: Insurance is mandatory in Nicaragua, so buy a policy as part of your rental agreement. The legality of riding a motorcycle is something of a gray area here. While many travelers require a motorcycle endorsement (or at least a permit) to ride in their home countries, Nicaraguan police don’t usually trifle with these distinctions – as long as you ride responsibly.

7. Ride horses in the countryside or on the beach

Equestrian activities are very much alive in Nicaragua, from cowboys herding livestock across fields to farmers riding horse-drawn wagons into town. For the full experience, visit Big Sky Stables near Playa El Yankee, 11km south of San Juan del Sur. This beautiful hillside ranch maintains immaculate stables, and visitors can spend an hour trotting through tropical forests and along dry river beds or gallop for 90 minutes along Pacific beaches.

Planning tip: Riders must be at least 10 years of age and weigh 84kg or less; no previous experience is required.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Central America guidebook, published in October 2025.