León is a city of gridded streets, peeling old storefronts and magnificent Catholic churches – a director could easily shoot a Zorro movie here without changing a thing. The original city stood some distance away but was destroyed by earthquakes; this newer version was established in 1610 and intermittently served as the nation’s capital. For tourists, the city plays second fiddle to flashier Granada, but León is well-accustomed to travelers nonetheless; there’s less hustle and commerciality here than in its colonial cousin, and many embrace the slower pace and quieter barrios.

The city is home to the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Nicaragua, the second-oldest university in all of Central America, and it’s also the birthplace of Rubén Darío, one of the world’s most renowned Spanish-language poets. As well as all this, León is only 30 minutes from the Pacific Ocean, and a cluster of dynamic volcanoes rises in the middle-distance.

Here are the best things to do during your visit.

The Cathedral of León. hartmanc10/Getty Images

1. Stand atop the biggest cathedral in Central America

The most enduring symbol of León is the cathedral at its center, a bold white structure known as Catedral de León, officially named the Real e Insigne Basílica de la Asunción de la Bienaventurada Virgen María (Royal and Renowned Basilica Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary). Statues and garlands punctuate its neoclassical facade, and the walls glow orange in the fading sun. The Basilica was finished in 1814, after 67 years of construction, and it remains the largest cathedral in Central America. Art fans will relish the curved ceilings and scattered oil paintings of the interior, but the real winner is the rooftop, which visitors can access for US$3. Once you reach the top, domes and statues stand in ranks, and the whitewashed surfaces look snow-covered. In a flat city like León, the panoramic views of the rooftops and distant mountains are priceless. The cathedral watches over the Parque Central, a broad plaza busy with vendors and families.

Planning tip: The stairways aren’t demanding, but note that the upper tiers are not wheelchair-accessible.

2. Follow your muse to the Museo Rubén Darío

The famed Nicaraguan poet Rubén Darío spent the first 14 years of his life in a handsome house built in the Spanish architectural style in the middle of León, and residents eagerly claim him as their hometown hero. This abode, with its many rooms and classic wooden ceilings, was transformed into the Museo Rubén Darío (suggested donation US$3) in 1964, and many fans of Spanish literature have made a pilgrimage here. Among the displays, you can see documents written in Darío’s elegant hand, as well as portraits of his extended family and – naturally – shelves full of books. His death mask, preserved under glass, is about as close as anyone will get to meeting the actual man, although his remains are interred in Leon’s Catedral, guarded by a sorrowful lion and the inscription "Nicaragua is created of vigor and glory, Nicaragua is made for freedom."

If you’re not well-versed in Darío’s poetry, the house is still a prime example of upper-class living in the late 19th century. The rooms are decorated with period furniture, along with artworks and artifacts; it’s easy to imagine the fledgling writer hanging around the leafy central court, contemplating his early stanzas. Alienated from his biological parents, the young Rubén was raised here by his aunt and uncle; in these chambers, he allegedly learned to read by the age of three.

Planning tip: The Museo Rubén Darío is open daily from 8am to noon and from 2pm to 5pm from Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 8am to 4 pm. It’s closed Mondays.

Museo de la Revolución. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

3. Meet freedom fighters at the Museo de la Revolución

To outsiders, the Nicaraguan Revolution has always been a hazy chapter, which gets hazier with each passing decade. It doesn’t help that the revolution occurred in several stages: even after the Sandinistas overthrew the Somoza regime in 1979, Nicaragua endured vicious guerrilla fighting between the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the US-backed Contras. If the details of this conflict don’t ring any bells, you’re not alone. The Museo de la Revolución (admission plus guided tour US$3) compiles newspapers and artifacts from the period in the spacious rooms of the Palacio Departamental, the former seat of León’s government.

The museum itself is a little dusty, but the real stars are the guides, who participated in the Revolution and speak from personal experience. Although these men are graying, their powerful testimonies remind visitors that the war is well within living memory.

Planning tip: Make sure to see the exhibits directly outside the museum; the pedestrian walkways are lined with photos and dossiers of fighters who died for the Sandinista cause. Nearby walls are covered in vivid murals that chronicle Nicaragua’s political history.

4. Survey masterpieces at the Museo de Arte

Walking past, you would never guess the size and scope of the Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián (foreigners US$2; possible discounts for students with valid ID), but art enthusiasts could spend a whole afternoon wandering its labyrinth of halls. The museum is divided into two complexes whose entrances face each other across the street. The first is dedicated to contemporary artists from across Latin America. The works are diverse, from abstract paintings to sculptures and provocative mixed-media work.

The second building is like a survey course in art history, starting with moody Renaissance oil portraits and moving on to original Picassos, Chagalls and Riveras; the collection even includes prints by Andy Warhol. The old-school architecture is consistent with the rest of León, with verdant courtyards, carved wood pillars and elegant tile work, but the building was actually renovated in 2000, and the curation and lighting are top-notch.

Planning tip: The museum couples well with the Museo Rubén Darío, which stands on the same block; together the two institutions assert León’s reputation as the creative and intellectual touchstone of Nicaragua. Photography is generally permitted, as long as your flash is turned off.

Volcano boarder on Cerro Negro. fStop/Getty Images

5. Sled down a volcano

Ah, volcano boarding. The most dramatic image to come out of Nicaragua in recent years is of a single daredevil, dressed in a jumpsuit and goggles, sledding down a black slope on a wooden plank. This irresistible pastime is more or less required of new visitors; hoteliers will gauge your interest the second you check in. Among influencers, scoring some video of a sleigh ride down the Cerro Negro (Black Hill) is the primary reason to spend time in León, if not the country – but for any thrill-seeker in decent physical shape, volcano boarding is a blast. Not only is the whole thing a wacky concept, but Cerro Negro is the only place in the world you’re consistently allowed to do it.

Be prepared for a strenuous hike and extreme heat. Listen closely to instructions (don’t stand up or yank the rope to go faster), and let gravity do the rest. No need to fiddle with phones or cameras; guides will document this bucket-list favorite on your behalf and share photos and videos for free.

Planning tip: Cerro Negro has been safe to hike – and volcano board – for the past couple of decades, but the caldera remains active and is closely monitored. From the summit, lean over the side and feel the subterranean heat emanating from the slopes below.

Volcán Telica. C. Schmidt Photography/Shutterstock

6. Visit the Reserva Natural Telica-Rota

About an hour from León, but worth the trek, is the Reserva Natural Telica-Rota, a cluster of volcanic mountains. Volcán Telica rises 1036m above sea level, and if you stand – or better yet, crouch – on the edge of its voluminous crater, you may see the glowing magma within. The cliffs drop straight down, and sulfuric clouds rise ominously from its depths, making this one of the most dramatic sights in Nicaragua. The most direct route to the summit of Telica is a moderate 45-minute hike through rocky lava fields and stunted shrubbery.

Planning tip: Public buses connect León to other major towns and cities in this region, including Las Peñitas (30 minutes; US$1) and Chinandega (90 minutes; US$1). This region is also busy with shuttles; local tour companies specialize in hotel pickups and direct transport to such destinations as Volcán Telica, Volcán Momotombo and León Viejo, among other regional attractions. If you’re absolutely averse to tour groups, rentals cars can take advantage of smooth highways.

A sea turtle hatchling in Las Peñitas. Emiel Zoutewelle/Shutterstock

7. See turtles at Las Peñitas

Las Peñitas benefits from its close proximity to León – it’s only a half hour’s drive by car or taxi, and only slightly longer by bus (which you can catch at the Mercado de Sutiaba, or "Mercadito," in west León).

There are seven kinds of sea turtle that exist in the oceans, and five of them dig nests on Nicaraguan shores. The most populous visitor is the olive ridley turtle, with large numbers of leatherbacks and hawksbills as well. Surfing Turtle Lodge, an off-grid hostel just north of Las Peñitas, is a champion of turtle conservation. The lodge occupies an isolated patch of jungle and beach, the restaurant uses ingredients from its own 300 fruit trees, and solar panels power the cabins and dormitories. Surfing Turtle hosts surfing lessons and horseback riding, among other wholesome activities, but its name comes from the on-site hatchery, which has released 50,000 baby turtles into the ocean so far.

Planning tip: Turtle activity takes place all year round and varies by species, but the height of hatching season occurs from September to February, when tiny hatchlings burst from their shells and attempt to waddle toward the sea.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Central America guidebook, published in October 2025.