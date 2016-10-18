Welcome to Auckland Region
It's rare that visitors restrict themselves solely to the city area. And why would you? There's plenty to see and do right in the heart of the city, but travelling further afield opens the opportunities considerably. You can't miss getting out onto the waters of the Hauraki Gulf and exploring its many islands. One of the closest to the mainland is Waiheke Island, home to emerald waters and world-class wineries. Further north lies Goat Island Marine Reserve, a thriving and accessible aquatic ecosystem.
The natural delights on offer go beyond the area's beautiful waters. Rainforests, thermal springs, sprawling parks and volcanic cones are just the start.
Waitomo Caves and The Lord of the Rings Hobbiton from Auckland
Leave Auckland behind and enjoy the scenic drive through the Waikato and King Country regions of New Zealand’s North Island. Enjoy a snack on the coach and admire the rolling hills and lush farmlands, as you travel through Rangariri, where a fierce battle for land rights between British colonialists and the Maori took place. You’ll soon arrive in Waitomo, home to the renowned Waitomo Glowworm Caves.Take a guided tour through the caves and see the amazing limestone formations created over the centuries. Then board a boat for a short ride along the river to witness the magic of the glowworms. As you enter the grotto, you will see thousands of tiny lights flashing in the darkness, each one a glowworm, creating a mystical fairyland.Next, enjoy a picnic lunch (included) before continuing on toward Rotorua, driving across the Kaimai Ranges, and making your way to Matamata, where you’ll visit the Hobbiton Movie Set! Discover how this working sheep farm was transformed into JRR Tolkien’s fictional village of Hobbiton – part of the Shire and home of Bilbo Bagins – for The Lord of the Rings movie series. Have your photo taken in front of a hobbit hole and see the Green Dragon Inn, the Mill and other locations that you’ll recognize from the three movies, all of which were filmed around New Zealand
Auckland Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Auckland is consistently ranked as one of the 10 most liveable cities in the world and Explorer Bus will take you on a journey of discovery through tree lined streets, picturesque beaches and the fashionable shopping districts of New Zealand's largest city. Modern, glass roof, airconditioned double decker bus departs every 15 minutes* in summer and visit Auckland Museum, Sky City, Parnell Village, Kelly Tarlton's Sealife Aquarium , Auckland waterfront, Mount Eden, St Lukes Shopping Mall, Auckland Zoo an many more must see attractions. The first Explorer Bus departs from the Waterfront stop at 9am, with last bus returning 5pm. An entertaining commentary is available in English with translated information sheets available in French, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese and German. Combine your Explorer Bus pass with a attraction combo and save! See the options available. *Single and double decker buses operate. Frequency every 20min 1st April – 30th April and every 30min 1st May – Nov 30th
Small-Group Lord of the Rings Hobbiton Movie Set from Auckland
After morning pickup from your Auckland hotel, travel south over the Bombay Hills to the rich farmland of the Waikato region. Stretch your legs and enjoy a stop for morning tea (own expense) en-route to HobbitonArrive in Hobbiton, where your movie set tour begins. Explore the magical world of ‘the Shire’ as your guide entertains you with stories about the making of The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy. See the hobbit holes, the mill and the double-arch bridge, the party tree and the Green Dragon Inn. Pose for pictures at the door of Bilbo Baggins’ house and see stunning views overlooking the largest ‘outdoor set’ in the world! Cross the double-arch bridge and enjoy a complimentary cider, ale or ginger beer inside the Green Dragon Inn.After your tour of Hobbiton, enjoy lunch (included) at the Green Dragon marquee before travelling back to Auckland.
Waitomo Caves and Rotorua Day Trip from Auckland
At Waitomo you'll take a guided tour through the long galleries and lofty chambers to view stalactites formed over thousands of years by the constant dripping of water. Your caves tour includes a magical boat ride through the glowworm grotto, illuminated by thousands of glowworms suspended from the cave ceiling.Next stop is the the Agrodome for a hands-on Kiwi farming experience. You'll see sheep mustering by highly trained dogs, sheep shearing demonstrations and receive an insight into the history of dairy farm milking. Don't miss the opportunity to milk a cow, feed young animals or even be photographed with a huge bull!Then it's on to the famous Te Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve to see the renowned silica terraces, bubbling mud pools and unique geothermal vegetation. Exploding from the ground up to 100 feet (30 meters) high is the world-famous Pohutu Geyser, which bursts into life 10-20 times a day and has been a visitor attraction since the early 1900s.You'll also visit the Maori Arts and Crafts Institute, to see how traditional carvings and weaving record history and customs in the Maori sacred meeting houses.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Auckland Airport to Hotel
Book your shared arrival transfer from Auckland Airport to your Auckland accommodation and enjoy a hassle-free way to begin your stay! When you leave the baggage claim area, make your way to the meeting point conveniently located outside the arrivals hall at either the international or domestic terminal. Your professional driver will then assist you with your luggage. Settle into your seat, relax and enjoy a comfortable ride straight to your hotel.When making a booking for this shared arrival transfer from Auckland airport to your hotel, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details or residential address. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Waiheke Island Food and Wine Tasting Tour from Auckland
Board your ferry at Auckland’s Ferry Terminal for a relaxing 40-minute cruise to Waiheke Island, a bucolic combination of farmland, forest, beaches and seaside villages. You might think you’re in France when you see the vineyards, olive trees, and lavender fields!Upon arrival at the island, you’ll be greeted by your tour driver and taken by air-conditioned coach to Casita Miro, with its unmistakable Mediterranean feel, and enjoy a wine tasting with food pairing. Next, go to the beautiful Batch Winery to enjoy views of the Hauraki Gulf, where you'll enjoy a tour and tastings and light lunch. After lunch, you’ll head to the award-winning Rangihoua Estate for a tasting of their olive oils. See the olive orchards and a demonstration of harvesting techniques, then learn about the process of making extra virgin olive oil. Finally you’ll sample a variety of olive oils in the estate’s tasting room.Finish the day with a stop at the iconic Dellows Waiheke, where you will taste what Waiheke has to offer in terms of liquor’s, whisky’s, and the global award winning gin.At the end of the tour you’ll have the option to return with the tour bus to the wharf for a late-afternoon ferry ride back to Auckland. Alternatively, you can choose to stay on the island and return at your leisure. You’ll be provided with a complimentary All Day Bus Pass that allows you to further explore Waiheke Island on the public bus. Ferries to Auckland run until late in the evening; check the schedule for details. You may not want to leave after you get a taste of the fine food and wine of Waiheke!