Waiheke Island Food and Wine Tasting Tour from Auckland

Board your ferry at Auckland’s Ferry Terminal for a relaxing 40-minute cruise to Waiheke Island, a bucolic combination of farmland, forest, beaches and seaside villages. You might think you’re in France when you see the vineyards, olive trees, and lavender fields!Upon arrival at the island, you’ll be greeted by your tour driver and taken by air-conditioned coach to Casita Miro, with its unmistakable Mediterranean feel, and enjoy a wine tasting with food pairing. Next, go to the beautiful Batch Winery to enjoy views of the Hauraki Gulf, where you'll enjoy a tour and tastings and light lunch. After lunch, you’ll head to the award-winning Rangihoua Estate for a tasting of their olive oils. See the olive orchards and a demonstration of harvesting techniques, then learn about the process of making extra virgin olive oil. Finally you’ll sample a variety of olive oils in the estate’s tasting room.Finish the day with a stop at the iconic Dellows Waiheke, where you will taste what Waiheke has to offer in terms of liquor’s, whisky’s, and the global award winning gin.At the end of the tour you’ll have the option to return with the tour bus to the wharf for a late-afternoon ferry ride back to Auckland. Alternatively, you can choose to stay on the island and return at your leisure. You’ll be provided with a complimentary All Day Bus Pass that allows you to further explore Waiheke Island on the public bus. Ferries to Auckland run until late in the evening; check the schedule for details. You may not want to leave after you get a taste of the fine food and wine of Waiheke!