Welcome to Sarangkot
The main village is just below the ridge, but a set of steps leads uphill to a dramatic viewpoint, the site of an ancient kot (fort).
There’s a ruined fort at Kaskikot (1788m), a one-hour walk west of Sarangkot along the ridge road, with similarly jaw-dropping views.
Sarangkot Sunrise Tour from Pokhara
Meet your representative in the lobby of your hotel come 4:30am. From there, you will begin your 45 minute drive to the top of Sarangkot. Sarangkot is one of the most popular destinations, attended by tourists year after year. Here, you will see the famed and magnificent sunrise and view of the Annapurna range. Watch in wonder as the colors dance over the top of the mountains, displaying nature in its truest form. As the first rays of the sun gradually dissipate darkness in the lower plains of Pokhara valley, the scenery will simply astound you. While you take in the sunset, you may also partake in some sightseeing on the hill. If you look south, you will be able to see view of the city Pokhara and its lake on the north-western outskirts of the city. By 6:30am, the sun will have risen to its full peak and it will be time to return back to your Pokhara accommodations.
8-Night Luxury Tour of Nepal from Kathmandu
Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu airport, pick up from airport and check in hotel Kantipur Temple House (Second Heritage Hotel in Nepal), overnight stayDay 2:(B): After breakfast, guided sightseeing in Kathmandu valley including Swoyambhunath Stupa(Monkey temple), Patan Durbar Square and Pashupatinath Hindu temple, overnight stay at hotelDay 3:(B) Early drive to Nagarkot for sunrise and panoramic views of nested capped Himalayas. Breakfast, then drive back to Bhaktapur for sightseeing, drive back to Kathmandu, walking around Thamel and visiting Garden of Dreams, overnight stay at hotelDay 4:(BLD): Drive to Chitwan with private vehicle with Acon, 2 night 3 days jungle activities with all meals in Jungle Safari Resort in ChitwanDay 5: (BLD): All day in Chitwan with jungle tours and moreDay 6: (B): After breakfast, drive to chitwan with private vehicle, then check in Hotel Mount Kailash in Pokhara, overnight stayDay 7: (B): Early drive to Sarangkot for sunrise and Himalayas views, then back to hotel, breakfast and day sightseeing in Pokhara with private vehicle, overnight stay at same hotelDay 8: (B D): After breakfast, drive back to Kathmandu by same vehicle; drop in same hotel in Kathmandu, at evening farewell dinner with cultural show, overnight stay.Day 9: (B): After breakfast, airport drop for onward journey
Pokhara with Sarangkot Sunrise, Phewa Lake, Bindhyabasini
In the early morning at 5am, your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Pokhara. Head towards Sarangkot to witness the magnificent sunrise and enchanting views of the Himalayan peaks and ranges of Machhapuchhre (Fish Tail), Dhaulagiri and Annapurna. At 8am, proceed back to your hotel for a quick break or stop for breakfast in the city. At 10am, your tour will commence again as you head for your full-day tour of Pokhara's sights.Enjoy boating at Phewa Lake, the second largest lake in the country, and the center of all attractions in Pokhara. See Barahi Temple, built on an island in Phewa Lake, this two-storied pagoda is dedicated to the boar manifestation of Ajima, the protector deity representing the female force. Visit the World Peace Pagoda, a massive Buddhist stupa located on a hill top (Rani Ban) just behind Phewa Lake. This stupa is the symbol of peace where the huge idols of Lord Buddha from Japan, Sri Lanka and Thailand have been installed. Next is Bindhyabasini Temple, the center of religious activity in the old bazaar. It is dedicated to Goddess Bhagawati, yet another manifestation of Shakti. You will also visit Devi's Falls, locally known as Patale Chhango, Devi's Falls (also known as Devil's, Devin's or David's) is an awesome waterfall lying about 1 km south-west of Pokhara airport on the highway to Tansen. Legend has it that a trekker (Devin, David...) was washed away by the Pardi Khola (river) and disappeared down into an underground passage beneath the fall.Gupteswar Gupha (cave) is a sacred cave located near Devi's fall. The cave is almost 3 km long. It has some big hall-size rooms and some passages. This cave holds special value for Hindus since a phallic symbol of Lord Shiva is preserved here in the condition it was discovered and taking pictures inside the cave is prohibited.Afterwards, head to the Tibetean Refugee Camp where since 959, a group of Tibetan refugees have been living in Nepal. One such is Tashiling Tibetan Refugee Settlement at Chhorepatan, which is located near two popular sightseeing sites i.e. Davi’s fall and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave. One may visit Tibetan monastery, hand-made carpet factory, schools etc. in this community.Finally, visit the International Mountain Museum. The museum is situated just 0.5 km south from the Pokhara airport. The spot is rightly selected as we can enjoy the unique view of 3 massive mountain peaks; Dhaulagiri, Annapurna and Manaslu which are above 8000 meters. No place in the world offers us such a panoramic view. At the end of the tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel in Pokahara, or you can choose to explore further or eat at the lakeside market on your own.
3-Day Annapurna Trip Including The Dhampus Hill Trek
One of the most popular treks in the Annapurna region, this Dhampus Hill trek offers amazing mountain views and passes through pleasant villages resided by the Ghale and Gurung tribes.The major attractions of the hike include the exploration of villages, visiting local schools, meeting with locals and witnessing panoramic scenes of the elevated Himalayas like Mt. Machhapuchare (Fishtail), Himchuli and Annapurna South. In addition, you will experience the picturesque drive along the Trishuli and Marsyangdi rivers, enjoy the lush views of country side, see Fewa Lake, gaze over the magnificent Annapurna mountain range, witness a spectacular sunrise and sunset, live in the style of the Nepalese countryside and experience the local culture of the Gurung tribe.Itinerary:Day 1: (L + D)At 10am, your expert trekking guide will come pick you up at your hotel and drive you to Kathmandu Domestic Terminal for the half hour flight to Pokhara, known as the city of lakes.At 10:30 am, after half an hour flight to beautiful city Pokhara, your expert trekking guide then assists you at the airport at Pokhara, and you get in a vehicle for the drive to Phedi. On the way you will have lunch.Then you will hike for 2 hours to the beautiful village known as Dhampus. Dhampus is a popular destination for those seeking nature as well as an interesting cultural prospective. The dinner will be in the lodge and stay overnight here at a local lodge.Day 2: (B + L + D)After breakfast, you will have a short hike to another beautiful place called Sarangkot. Sarangkot is the small hilltop which is famous for its breath taking view of sunrise and Annapurna range and Fishtail (Virgin Mountain). From here, you can see a panoramic sweep of Himalayan peaks, from Dhaulagiri (8167m) in the west to the perfect pyramid that is Machhapuchhare (6997m) and the rounded peak of Annapurna II (7937m) in the east. Most people come here at dawn or dusk, when the sun picks out the peaks in brilliant colours. The lunch will be on the way. Enjoy the beautiful scenary and the sunset in the Sarangkot.The dinner will be in the hotel.You will stay here overnight at a hotel.Day 3: (B)Have an early morning wake up call for a view of sunrise over the snow capped mountains. After that, have breakfast and then drive back to Pokhara Domestic Airport for your half hour flight back to Kathmandu. From Kathmandu Domestic Terminal, you will be picked up and driven back to your hotel.
Sunrise Tibetan Cultural Tour to Tibetan Settlements
Departure time : We provide pick up and drop services to and from your hotel. Our pick up time from your hotel depends upon the seasons, therefore we couldn’t tell you in advance until we receive your booking on certain date. But we always leave well before dawn. We will let you know about our pick up time one day before our tour.Return: 1 or 2 p.m. We provide pick up and drop services to and from your hotel. NOTICE: Our tours are not private. Usually we get 2 to 3 people in a group. But we also accept other guests, if they are also interested to join with our group. Saturday is our weekend in Nepal, therefore our carpet workshop is closed but our carpet showroom will be open. On Tuesday, Friday & Sunday, our Tibetan is not available therefore we can’t able to meet the Tibetan doctor. Program includes: Rise before dawn to drive on top of Sarangkot, the mountain on the south side of Pokhara. If we are lucky, we could able to see the sun rise over the gorgeous snow-capped Annapurna Himalayas. But we can’t promise and guarantee you about the good sunrise and mountain view. Therefore we don’t encourage any of our guests to do the Sunrise tour except if you take your own risk about the weather condition. Enjoy Tibetan breakfast in a local family, where you will get a taste of Tibetan foods like, tsampa (Roasted barley flour), butter tea and Tibetan bread. Meet a Buddhist monk and learn about their monastic life and their daily studies and activities in the monastery. Discover the arts and crafts of the Tibetan Plateau – and learn how Tibetan people introduced and make Tibetan carpets in the settlements. Learn about the symbols and images that are so important in their daily life. Meet a Tibetan doctor and learn basic knowledge about Tibetan medicine and its treatment. Have a first hand experience of a medical check up from a Tibetan doctor. Visit settlement photo gallery and learn how Tibetan settlements were established in the early 60’s. Learn about Tibetan schools, kindergarten and our educational system in the Tibetan settlements. But we are sorry to say that outsiders are not allowed to visit inside the school and kindergarten. Enjoy simple Tibetan momos & thenthuk in a local Tibetan restaurants inside the settlement in the afternoon.
Half Day Sunrise tour to Tibetan Settlements
Morning Half day Tour: Departure: 4/5 a.m.Return : 08:30 a.m. We provide pick up and drop services to and from your hotel. NOTICE: Our tours are not private. Usually we get 2 to 3 people in a group. But we also accept other guests, if they are also interested to join with our group. Program includes:Rise before dawn to drive on top of Sarangkot, the mountain on the south side of Pokhara. If we are lucky, we could able to see the sun rise over the gorgeous snow-capped Annapurna Himalayas. But we can’t promise and guarantee you about the good sunrise and mountain view. Therefore we don’t encourage any of our guests to do the Sunrise tour except if you take your own risk about the weather condition. ( This program is only included in sunrise half day tour.) Enjoy Tibetan breakfast in a local family, where you will get a taste of Tibetan food like, tsampa (Roasted barley flour), butter tea and Tibetan bread. Meet a Buddhist monk and learn about their monastic life and their daily studies and activities in the monastery. Learn about the symbols and images that are so important in their daily life.