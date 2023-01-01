The Taleju Temple is Durbar Sq’s most magnificent temple, but is not open to the public. Even for Hindus admission is restricted; they can only visit it briefly during the annual Dasain and Sinduri Jatra festivals. The 35m-high temple was built in 1564 by Mahendra Malla. The back side of the building partially collapsed during the earthquake.

Taleju Bhawani was originally a goddess from the south of India, but she became the titular deity, or royal goddess, of the Malla kings in the 14th century.