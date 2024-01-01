At the far end of the village, and with impressive valley views, is the golden-roofed Bhairabi Temple. It's used for animal sacrifices during the annual Sinduri Jatra festival, when the small statue is carried in a chariot to visit his sister in nearby Devighat. The temple is flanked by two pilgrim rest houses and has been rebuilt since the earthquake.
