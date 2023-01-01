You will have to use your imagination to envision the former glory of the 18th-century gardens at Balaju, now known as Mahendra Park, just beyond the Ring Rd. Although the gardens are faded and untidy, many local Hindus swing by to pay their respects at the cluster of shrines in the park's northeast corner. During the Baishak Asnan festival in April, pilgrims parade from Swayambhunath to wash in the waters emerging from the Baise Dhara (22 Waterspouts) inside the park.