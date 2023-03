The centrepiece of the village is the Saat Tale Durbar, a seven-storey fortress built in 1762 by Prithvi Narayan Shah as his family palace after taking the town. The town served as Nepal’s capital until Shah conquered the Kathmandu Valley six years later. This was also where the great king died in 1775. The building suffered severe cracks in the earthquake and the interior was offlimits to visitors at the time of the writing.