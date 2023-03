Looking north from the plinth of the wrecked Maju Deval, a pair of much-photographed white images of Shiva and his consort look out from the upstairs window. The temple was built in the late 1700s by Bahadur Shah, the son of Prithvi Narayan Shah. It stands on a two-stage platform that may have been an open dancing stage hundreds of years earlier. There are some worrying cracks in the brick walls, which are supported by braces.