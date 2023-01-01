Gaddhi Baithak

Kathmandu

Dominating the eastern side of Durbar Sq, this white neoclassical building lost large chunks of its once elegant facade during the earthquake and is scheduled for renovation. It stands as a memorial to the imported European style that became fashionable in Nepal during the Rana period.

Built as part of the Hanuman Dhoka palace in 1908, it makes a strange contrast to the traditional Nepali architecture that dominates the square. It is said to have been modelled on London’s National Gallery following Prime Minister Jung Bahadur’s visit to Europe.

