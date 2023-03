The octagonal Krishna Temple was built in 1648–49 by Pratap Malla, perhaps as a response to rival Siddhinarsingh’s magnificent Krishna Temple in Patan. The temple was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake.

Inside the temple were images of Krishna and two goddesses, which, according to a Sanskrit inscription, were modelled on the king and his two wives. The area around the temple is a favourite of sadhus who pose (and expect to be paid) for photos here.