On your left as you leave the southern part of Durbar Sq along Makhan Tole is the Great Bell. The bell’s ring drives off evil spirits, but it is only rung during puja (worship) at the nearby Degutaleju Temple. Across from the Great Bell is a very ornate corner balcony, decorated in gorgeous copper and ivory, from where members of the royal court could view the festival action taking place in Durbar Sq.

The bell is elevated atop a white building erected by Rana Bahadur Shah (son of Prithvi Narayan Shah) in 1797.