This tole (street) leads you away from Durbar Sq down to the Vishnumati River, where a footbridge continues the pathway to Swayambhunath. This was a busy street in the hippie era, but the famous pastry shops that gave it the nickname ‘Pie Alley’ have long gone. It's worth strolling down to see Maru Hiti, one of the city's many sunken water conduits.