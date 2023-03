Originally built with wood left over from the Kasthamandap Temple, this squat building was called the Silengu Sattal (silengu means ‘left over wood’ and a sattal is a pilgrim hostel) until the addition of the golden-winged singh (lions) that guard each corner of the upper floor.

The building was a popular place for bhajan (devotional music) until it was damaged in the earthquake. It has since been rebuilt and looks oddly unweathered.