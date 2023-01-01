Ashok Binayak

At the top of Maru Tole, surrounded by the rubble of the temples that used to surround it, this tiny golden shrine is one of the four most important Ganesh shrines in the valley. A constant stream of visitors help themselves to the self-serve tika (sandalwood paste) dispenser and then ring the bells at the back. An offering at this shrine is thought to ensure safety on a forthcoming journey, so come here if you are headed on a trek.

It’s uncertain how old the temple is, although its gilded roof was added in the 19th century. Look for the golden shrew (Ganesh’s vehicle) opposite the temple.