Annapurna Base Camp Trek 14 Days

Accomodation and Meals Our overnight stay would be on Tea houses and Guest Houses during Annapurna Trekking. Twin sharing comfortable beds and common bathroom will be provided. The place is clean and hygienic. However, if you require a single supplement accommodation, it can also be made available on request at an additional cost of US$ 200. But still you need to be aware that single supplement accommodation may not be available at all the places during your Annapurna Base Camp trek. Our Annapurna Base Camp Trekking would let you experience typical Nepali food, special mountain foods and other cuisines including international cuisine like Indian, Tibetan, Italian, and Continental. You can always make your choices from the food menu available there. We will have breakfast and dinner at tea house/guest house whereas we will have lunch on our way. While in Kathmandu and Pokhara, your accommodation is at tourist standard hotels facilitated with Attached Bath, A/C, 24 hours running hot/cold shower, Internet service and others. The facilities provided here is of 2 to 3 star standard hotel. We offer welcome dinner, farewell dinner and breakfasts during your stay in Kathmandu. Other meals as well as your other personal expenses will be from your own pocket during your stay in Kathmandu and Pokhara. Full board meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, and Tea/Coffee) are included during Annapurna Base Camp Trek once you leave move ahead from Pokhara. Transportation The means of transportation are private vehicles and tourist bus. Pick up and drop from airport to hotel, and hotel to airport will be done by the vehicles of Imperial Nepal Treks. Also, we will be driving from Kathmandu to Pokhara by tourist bus. Our Annapurna trekking will start with a drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara. From Pokhara, we drive to Nayapul and walk all the way to our destination. While returning, we take in the same track back to Kathmandu by taking a tourist bus from Pokhara to Kathmandu early morning. Safety and Pracaution It is necessary that you take in good precaution during your travel to avoid any difficulties in your Trek to Annapurna Base Camp. As the Annapurna Base Camp Trekking leads to higher altitude range, you need some trustworthy, experienced, qualified and well-equipped people around you. Your safety is assured by the local trek guide and other staffs. Since these hikes take you on the remote Himalayan region, it is very essential that you are accompanied with the very experienced, qualified and well-equipped leader such that your trek runs safe and successful one. The guides of Imperial Nepal Treks are trained and licensed from Nepal Government, certified from TAAN and Nepal Mountaineering Association with experience over 8 years. So, this is a double assurance for your safety and to make sure that you are in the correct and professionals hand.