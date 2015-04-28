Welcome to Kathmandu to Pokhara
Top experiences in Kathmandu to Pokhara
Recent articles
Kathmandu to Pokhara activities
ANNAPURNA BASE CAMP TREK
The Annapurna Base Camp trek is one of the most popular trekking packages in Nepal. The Annapurna region itself is regarded as one the best trekking destinations on the planet. The Annapurna Base Camp trek has a stunning blend of majestic mountain scenery and pristine culture unparalleled by any other trek in Nepal. Actually, the Annapurna Base Camp trek starts from a lowland area with rice terraces, and eventually goes deep into the huge Annapurna massif. The Annapurna Base Camp trekking trail takes you through ancient settlements of the ethnic communities of Gurungs, Magars, and Thakalis. You will also get an opportunity to observe the amazing flora and fauna of the Annapurna region. The warm hospitality of the local people will make you feel at home.As you follow the Annapurna Base Camp trekking route gradually uphill, you get to enjoy panoramic views of Himchuli and Annapurna South peaks. The Annapurna Base Camp trek offers you spectacular all-round views of the Annapurna range. Of course, the trek is going to be a lot more enjoyable if you go in the spring because the whole forest on the trail turns red and pink-white with shrub flowers. However, it is possible to do the Annapurna Base Camp trek all year round. DAY TO DAY TRIP ITINERARY Day 01: Drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara (884m) by Tourist Bus (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 02: Drive to Nayapul from Pokhara, and then Trek to Ulleri (2073m); (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 03: Trek from Ulleri to Ghorepani (2856m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 04: Trek from Ghorepani to Tadapani (2625m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 05: Trek from Tadapani to Chhomrong (2020m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 06: Trek from Chhomrong to Dovan (2580m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 07: Trek from Dovan to Deurali(3230m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 08: Trek from Deurali to Annapurna Base Camp (ABC)(4131m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 09: Trek from ABC back to Sinuwa (2340m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 10: Trek from Sinuwa to Jhinu Hill(2170m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 11: Trek from Jhinu Hill to Nayapul (1070m), and then Drive back to Pokhara(884m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Day 12: Drive back to Kathmandu from Pokhara (884m), (Accommodation with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)
Annapurna Base Camp Trek 14 Days
Accomodation and Meals Our overnight stay would be on Tea houses and Guest Houses during Annapurna Trekking. Twin sharing comfortable beds and common bathroom will be provided. The place is clean and hygienic. However, if you require a single supplement accommodation, it can also be made available on request at an additional cost of US$ 200. But still you need to be aware that single supplement accommodation may not be available at all the places during your Annapurna Base Camp trek. Our Annapurna Base Camp Trekking would let you experience typical Nepali food, special mountain foods and other cuisines including international cuisine like Indian, Tibetan, Italian, and Continental. You can always make your choices from the food menu available there. We will have breakfast and dinner at tea house/guest house whereas we will have lunch on our way. While in Kathmandu and Pokhara, your accommodation is at tourist standard hotels facilitated with Attached Bath, A/C, 24 hours running hot/cold shower, Internet service and others. The facilities provided here is of 2 to 3 star standard hotel. We offer welcome dinner, farewell dinner and breakfasts during your stay in Kathmandu. Other meals as well as your other personal expenses will be from your own pocket during your stay in Kathmandu and Pokhara. Full board meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, and Tea/Coffee) are included during Annapurna Base Camp Trek once you leave move ahead from Pokhara. Transportation The means of transportation are private vehicles and tourist bus. Pick up and drop from airport to hotel, and hotel to airport will be done by the vehicles of Imperial Nepal Treks. Also, we will be driving from Kathmandu to Pokhara by tourist bus. Our Annapurna trekking will start with a drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara. From Pokhara, we drive to Nayapul and walk all the way to our destination. While returning, we take in the same track back to Kathmandu by taking a tourist bus from Pokhara to Kathmandu early morning. Safety and Pracaution It is necessary that you take in good precaution during your travel to avoid any difficulties in your Trek to Annapurna Base Camp. As the Annapurna Base Camp Trekking leads to higher altitude range, you need some trustworthy, experienced, qualified and well-equipped people around you. Your safety is assured by the local trek guide and other staffs. Since these hikes take you on the remote Himalayan region, it is very essential that you are accompanied with the very experienced, qualified and well-equipped leader such that your trek runs safe and successful one. The guides of Imperial Nepal Treks are trained and licensed from Nepal Government, certified from TAAN and Nepal Mountaineering Association with experience over 8 years. So, this is a double assurance for your safety and to make sure that you are in the correct and professionals hand.
Natural Hot Spring Trek from Kathmandu
Day to Day ItineraryDay 01: Kathmandu ArrivalUp on arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, meets and greets you by representative from Liberty Holidays and escorts you to the hotel. Check in at Hotel and rest of time free. Overnight on BB basis. Day 02: Drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara (Approx. 7hrs)Breakfast early in the morning and drive to Pokhara by Tourist Bus. Lunch en-route at your own. Check in at the hotel and rest of time free.Overnight on BB basis.Day 03: Pokhara to Ulleri Breakfast at the hotel. Then, drive to Nayapul by Car or Van (Approx. 1hrs drive).From Nayapul trek starts to Ulleri through the bank of Burunde River and via Hile & Tikhedhunga.Lunch en-route. After Lunch, almost 2 hours of steep climbing takes you to Ulleri, A magar Village in Myagdi District. Overnight at Tea House/Lodge. (B,L,D)Day 04: Ulleri to Ghorepani (Approx. 5hrs.)Breakfast at Tea House and trek begins to Ghorepani via Banthanti. Most of your trek will be through the dense forest of Rhododendron and Oak. Lunch en-route or at Ghorepani (Depending on your walking pace). Overnight at Tea House/Lodge.(B,L,D)Day 05: Ghorepani to Poonhill & Sikha Early in the morning, wakeup call by your trekking guide and hike for 1 hour to Poonhill (Altitude 3210m) for sunrise view and views of Snowcapped mountains; Dhaulagiri Range, Annapurna Range, Fishtail and so on. Hike down to Tea House/Lodge and have a breakfast.Then trek down to Sikha via Chitre Village (Approx. 4 hrs.). Overnight at Tea House/Lodge.(B,L,D)Day 06: Trek from Sikha to Tatopani Breakfast at the hotel and trek down to Tatopani (Approx. 4hrs.). Lunch at Tatopani and take a hot water Bath at Natural hot Spring.Locals have a belief that taking bath at Natural Hot Water Spring cures all kinds of Skin diseases. Overnight at Tea House/Lodge.(B,L,D)Day 07: Drive from Tatopani to PokharaBreakfast at the hotel and drive back to Pokhara on a local Jeep/Bus. Overnight at hotel in Pokhara on BB basis.Day 08: Drive from Pokhara to Kathmandu (Approx. 7hrs)Breakfast at the hotel and drive back to Kathmandu on a Tourist Bus.Lunch en-route at your own. Upon arrival at Kathmandu, check – In at the hotel and proceed for Farewell dinner at Typical Nepali Restaurant with cultural show.(B)Day 09: Final DepartureBreakfast at the hotel. Rest of time free at your own. As per your flight schedule, our office representative meets you at the hotel and escorts you to Tribhuvan International Airport for your final departure.(B)
Mardi Himal Trekking from Kathmandu
Day to Day Itinerary Day 01: Kathmandu Arrival Up on arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, meets and greets by our office representative and escorts you to the hotel. Check in at the Hotel and rest of time free. Day 02: Kathmandu to Pokhara by Tourist Bus (Approx. 7 hrs.) Breakfast at the hotel and drive to Pokhara by Tourist Bus. Lunch en-route at your own. Up on arrival; check in at the hotel in Pokhara rest of time free. Overnight on BB basis. Day 03: Drive to Kande & Trek to Deurali (2100 m) Breakfast at the hotel and drive to Kande (Approx. 1hrs drive). From Kande trek to Pritam Deurali via Australian Camp (Approx. 3hrs.) Overnight at Pritam Deurali on Tea House/Lodge. (B, L, D) Day 04: Trek from Deurali to Forest Camp (2550 m) Breakfast at Lodge/Tea House and walk through the forest and villages for approx. 5hrs, you will reach to Forest Camp. Overnight at forest camp. (B, L, D) Day 05: Trek from Forest Camp to High Camp (3580 m/3hrs trek). (B, L, D) Day 06: Trek from Mardi Himal Base Camp (4500 m) and back to Low Camp (2990 m). (B, L, D) Day 07: Trek down to Saite Ghatta (4-5 hrs.) and drive back to Pokhara (Approx. 2hrs drive). Check in at hotel in Pokhara and overnight. (B, L) Day 08: Drive from Pokhara to Kathmandu by tourist bus (Approx. 7 hrs.) Breakfast at the hotel and drive back to Kathmandu. Lunch en-route at your own. Upon arrival at Kathmandu, check in at hotel and proceed for farewell dinner at Nepali Restaurant with cultural show. (B, D) Day 09: Final Departure Breakfast at the hotel. Rest of time free at your own. Our office representative meets you at the hotel and escorts you to Tribhuvan International Airport for final departure. (B) Note: Kathmandu – Pokhara – Kathmandu flight service is available with additional charges.
Daily Flight To Pokhara From Kathmandu Including Airport Transfer
Kathmandu to Pokhara through domestic flight is 30 minutes long. Pokhara is definitely one of the most beautiful places in Nepal. Located in the western region, in the lap of the magnificent 6777 m high Mt. Machhapuchre (Fishtail) and with Lake Phewa serenely shining right in the middle of the city, Pokhara attracts thousands of tourists every year. The seven big and small lakes in the vicinity also give the name Lake City to Pokhara and serves to make it one of the most idyllic tourist destinations in Nepal. As the launching point for the world famous Annapurna Circuit trek and numerous white water rafting expeditions, Pokhara is a magnet for the adventurous. We operates daily flights from Kathmandu to Pokhara which is the major touristic destination of Nepal.
7-Day Beauty of Pokhara Exploration from Kathmandu
Day 1: (D)Your arrival at Tribhuwan International Airport and transfer to hotel with orientation program at 5pm. Enjoy a welcome dinner with cultural program in the evening. Overnight at Hotel Holy HimalayaDay 2: (B)After breakfast, enjoy morning yoga at Hotel Holy Himalaya and meet your guide and driver for a full-day sightseeing tour of Kathmandu valley, visit Kapan Monastery or Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, and Patan Durbar Square.Overnight at Hotel Holy Himilaya Day 3: (B)Enjoy breakfast at hotel. Drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara in air-conditioned tourist coach or optional flight (at own expense). Overnight at Hotel Splendid View Day 4: (B)After breakfast, enjoy sightseeing in Pokhara. See Davi's Falls - locally known as Patale Chhango and in the southern flank of the Pokhara valley is where the stream flowing from Fewa Lake collapses and surges down the rock into a deep gorge, leaping through several potholes. This is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike. Gupteshor Cave - the revered cave is situated 1.25mi/2km from Pokhara airport. The entrance is right across from Devi's fall and the cave is almost 1.86mi/3km long. It has some big hall-sized rooms and some passages where you have to crawl on all fours. This cave holds special value to Hindus since a phallic symbol of Lord Shiva is preserved here in the condition it was discovered. Phewa Lake and Barahi Temple is situated at an altitude of 2,624ft/800m above sea level, it is the second largest lake in the kingdom. With the Barahi Island Temple in the middle of the lake, it is the most important religious monument in Pokhara. Built almost in the middle of Phewa Lake, this two-storied pagoda is dedicated to the female force Shakti. The reflection of Mt. Machhapuchhare and Annapurna can be seen in its serene water. A thick forest lies on the adjoining southern slopes of the lake. Finally, see the World Peace Pagoda - Buddhist-style monument also known as Shanti Stupa. It lies above the Phewa Lake and you can see the beautiful view of Pokhara and more. Overnight at Hotel Splendid View Day 5: (B)Drive to Sarangkot for sunset and sunrise views the next morning. Optional paragliding experience is available (at own expense). Overnight in Sarangkot Day 6: (B) After breakfast, drive back to Kathmandu or take an optional flight (at own expense).Overnight at Hotel Holy Himalaya Day 7: (B)After breakfast in the morning, take a transfer to airport at 8am or you can say farewell to your guide and enjoy any remainder of your time at your leisure in Kathmandu.