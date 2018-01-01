Welcome to Pharping
Private Tour of Kirtipur, Chobhar and Dakchhinkali Temple
Your private tour starts with a pickup from your hotel in Kathmandu at 9:30am (or at your requested time). Along with your guide, you will be visiting the places as follows:KirtipurKirtipur is a small town, eight kilometers south-west of Kathmandu on the top of a hill. Tribhuvan University is located at the foot of the hill. This historic town has many things to offer like old shrines and temples, old houses, the people typically dressed in old traditional costumes, people working on ancient loom. The Chilamchu stupa and the temple of Bagh Bhairav are major sights here. You can have a great view of Kathmandu from the Shiva Parvati temple. Kirtipur offers quaint streets and temple squares. The people are known for their skill in building and weaving. Walk to the village of Panga for an interesting outing. ChobharOn the way down, stop at Chobhar gorge. It is the place where Manjushree cut a slash to empty the lake that was once the Kathmandu Valley. To the south is Taudaha Lake that Manjushree created as a home for the serpents who lost their home when the lake was drained.You will then drive to Pharping, 18 km south from Kathamndu.Shekha NarayanSituated between Chobhar and Dakshinkali, the temple of Shekha Narayan represents one of the four Narayans of the Kathmandu Valley. The other three Narayans are Changu Narayan of Bhaktapur, Visankhu Narayan of Patan and Ichangu Narayan of Kathmandu. Drive to Pharping village where you'll visit various monasteries, temple of Vajra Jogini, recently built Stupas, temple of Shesh Narayan and a cave of Padma Sambhawa.Dakshinkali TempleThe temple of Dakshinkali is situated about two kilometers south of Shekha Narayan. Dakshinkali is regarded as one of most important Hindu goddesses. Pilgrims visit this temple to offer their prayer and animal sacrifices to the goddess. Besides, this place has been developed as a popular picnic spot also. The Hindu temple of Dakshinkali is a very popular place of worship. Located 22 km from the city on the southern rim of the Valley past Pharping village, the shrine is especially crowded on Tuesdays and Saturdays when animal sacrifices are offered. At the end of your tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel in Kathmandu.
Champa Devi Day Hiking
7 a.m: Wake up 7:30 a.m: Breakfast 8 a.m: Departure by private car 10 a.m: Start Hiking 1 p.m: Reached on Top 2 p.m: Coming down 4 p.m: drive to Hotel 5 p.m: Reached to hotel Early breakfast in Kathmandu hotel and drive for about one hour south of Kathmandu .we arrived at Pharping, it’s located about 16 Km from the city. This place is very rich in nature and Buddhist culture. After we visit the Buddhist monasteries, enjoy the view of the country side and the green farmlands.Then we climb through pine forest. After few hours of walk, we reach the Champa devi hill at 2285 m. This hill has a small Buddhist and Hindu shrine. It commands a good view of Kathmandu valley and the panoramic view of Himalayan ranges like Gauri Shankar, Langtang range, Dorje lakpa. Resting and enjoying the view on the top. Having lunch in Hatti ban resort then we descend down through a different trail and emerge to the road head to catch our private vehicle back to Kathmandu.
Private Champadevi Hiking Day Trip From Kathmandu
Champadevi is located to the south of Kathmandu, and is a magnificent hill for hiking. This tour starts in the morning after an hour drive to Pharping village. Leaving the village and monastery of Pharping, the trail makes its way through a lush pine forest. It will take 2 hours to reach the top of the ridge. Most of the walk is along the ridge and offers a spectacular bird's eye view of the Kathmandu valley and mountains. Raptors can be seen soaring along the trails. The top of the hill is a sacred site where locals perform their rituals on auspicious days. From the top, you will have an amazing view of Langtang, Gauri Shankar, Jugal, Dorje Lakpa and others.When you are leaving, the summit trail descends steeply down to the village of Champadevi. It goes through the dense forest which is rich with birds and other wildlife. From Champadevi you will drive to Kathmandu via the historic town of Kirtipur and see its university area.7am: Drive from Kathmandu to PharpingAfter your morning breakfast at the hotel (own expense), your tour guide will take you to Pharping, a small village which is 16 km away from the valley.8am: Short hike from Pharping to Champadevi hillSightseeing of the Pharping village and 3-hour hike to the small hilltop named Champadevi hill through the pine forest.11am: SightseeingSightseeing on the hilltop with a spectacular view of mountains, temples and shrines.1:30pm: Hike back to PharpingAfter exploring the beautiful area walk back to the Pharping village. As the trail is mostly downhill, it takes about 2 hours to get down.4pm: Back to your hotelAt the end of this hike, you will be picked up at Pharping village, driven back to Kathmandu valley and transferred to your hotel.