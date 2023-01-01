Durbar Square (Patan)

The ancient royal palace of Patan faces on to magnificent Durbar Sq. This concentrated mass of temples is perhaps the most visually stunning display of Newari architecture to be seen in Nepal. Temple construction in the square went into overdrive during the Malla period (14th to 18th centuries), particularly during the reign of King Siddhinarsingh Malla (1619–60). It's well worth at least a half-day trip from Kathmandu.

Reconstruction of temples affected by the 2015 earthquake will continue for several years, so safety fencing and scaffolding is to be expected. However, all restorations are well underway and the Royal Palace housing the museum is open.