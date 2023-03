This temple is dedicated to Hari Shankar, a curious hybrid deity that has half the attributes of Vishnu and half the attributes of Shiva. Although it collapsed in the 2015 earthquake, restoration of this three-storey temple is underway using recovered materials, including the roof struts carved with scenes of the tortures of the damned.

The original temple was built in 1704–05 by the daughter of King Yoganarendra Malla.