The highlight of Sundari Chowk is the superbly carved sunken water tank known as the Tusha Hiti. Built in 1647, the renovated tank has 72 carved stone plaques depicting Tantric deities and was used by the king for ritual ablutions. The spout is new; the original was stolen in 2010 but recently recovered. Ancient carved wooden struts lie neglected in the corners like kindling wood.