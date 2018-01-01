Welcome to Panauti
Panauti was also once a trading capital, as revealed by several Rana-era mansions restored by the French government. Squint at the merchants lining the street and you can cast your mind back hundreds of years. But when you open your eyes amid today's widespread decay, you'll undoubtedly feel a twinge of melancholy, for while there are some interesting sights in this Newari town, it was clearly much better off centuries ago.
Top experiences in Panauti
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Panauti activities
Day Trip to Bhaktapur and Panauti from Kathmandu
Once you are picked up at a designated meeting point, you will then travel to Bhaktapur, located about 7 miles (12km) outside of the Kathmandu.Bhaktapur is a fascinating, UNESCO-protected Newari city, consisting of three squares, shrines, and temples. You will walk around the Bhaktapur´s Durbar Square to enjoy arts, crafts, and architecture from the medieval period. You will be able to admire the Golden Gate, Window Palace, and Naytapola. After Bhaktapur, you will head to another legendary town: Panauti. Panauti has a strong farmer tradition, so you will always be surrounded by greenery, which only enhances the beauty of pagodas and temples. It is a melting pot of Hinduism and Buddhism. In Panauti, you can share a happy-local-lunch with entrepreneurs (women only) of Panauti Community Homestay. It is the best opportunity to interact with happy people of Nepal. (Note: Lunch is not included in the price)Afterwards, you will be dropped-off back at the meeting point.
Community Hike - Sanga to Panauti
Once you are picked up at the appointed meeting point at 9 am, you will be transported to Sanga, the starting point of the hike, which is just on the eastern edge of the Kathmandu Valley - better renowned for the tallest Shiva statue [one of the third holy Gods in Hinduism] in the world. After a steep ascent for about half an hour, the hike mostly flattens out and takes walkers along ridgelines with steep drops below, views of rice fields and farmland, the beautiful sight of the town, Banepa, on the horizon and spectacular view of the Himalayan range, above. Tamang communities are the indigenous and guardian to this route. 'Tamang' which translates to 'Horse Warriors' in the Tibetan language, used to engage themselves as border patrol in the 8th century to protect Tibet, Tibetan monarchy, and its people. Followers of 'Bon' Dharma, an aspect of Tibetan Buddhism; a much-related culture to the ancient Tibet can be witnessed in this hilly trekking route. However, this hike ends in a completely different cultural destination, Panauti. During the hiking route, already you passed through the Braham's community, who is a member of the highest Hindu caste, but your hike takes a final rest in the Newar community. Renowned for being an artistically blessed ethnicity, Newars have decorated Panauti with the phenomena of master skills of handicraft and metalworks. Enjoy your short visit to the temples of the Panauti, and dine with the family members of the Panauti Community Homestay to call off your beautiful day.
Private Namo Buddha Full-Day Tour from Kathmandu
Namo Buddha is located 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside the hustle and bustle of Kathmandu. Your full-day guided tour takes you to the Buddhist pilgrimage site situated on the hilltop of Panauti in Kavre District. The main attraction of your tour at Namo Buddha is the Thrangu Tashi Yangtse monastery where young monks study. Hiking to Namo Buddha is easy and ideal if you strive to walk for at least few hours. Your tour begins with a 1.5-hour drive to Dhapasi through the village of Panauti. You will then begin an easy hike through several small villages and paddy fields. You will encounter local villager's engaged in their daily life cultivating the fields. You will hike for 1 hour uphill to reach the wonderful stupa of Namo Buddha. After lunch (own expense) hike back to the starting point before returning to Kathmandu.
Kathmandu Valley Hiking
This trip includes exclusive visits to the major tourist attractions in Kathmandu, Sundarijal, Chisapani, Dhulikhel, Nagarkot and Panauti etc. This tour also includes visits to the famous sightseeing places, followed by a stay in Nagarkot. During your stay in Nagarkot, you will get to see the heavenly sunrise and sunset views, along with breathtaking views of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. Amidst the rich cultural setting and grandeur of nature, you can have the most blissful moments during this tour. Taking on this tour, you experience an amazing journey into the beauty and significances of Nepalese culture and tradition.HIGHLIGHTS Enjoy a relaxing and easy trek on non-touristy trails Experience excellent views of the Himalayan peaks from Nagarkot Visit Namobhudda monastery and Panauti pagoda Day to day ItineraryDay 01: Kathmandu – Sundarijal – ChisapaniDay 02: Chisapani – NagarkotDay 03: Nagarkot – DhulikhelDay 04: Dhulikhel – Panauti and back to Kathmandu
2-Day Balthali Village Tour from Kathmandu
Begin this tour with a convenient pick up from your hotel in Kathmandu at 8am for the short drive to Panauti, approximately 25 miles (40km) away. From there, walk 30 to 45 minutes to Balthali, a small village nestled into the Nepali countryside with terraced rice fields and thatched farmhouses. Your hosts at the resort will welcome you with drinks and light snacks, after which you have some free time to explore. In the evening, join fellow guests around a campfire and sample some snacks and wine made by local villagers. Then enjoy a traditional Nepali dinner of dhindo, or rice with chicken from the village.The next day, wake early to see the sun rise over the Himalayan ranges of Manasalu. After breakfast at the resort, join your guide and hike to the confluence of the two rivers Rosi and Punyamati, which is regarded as a sacred place. See a water mill and Ladkeshwor Temple, which is situated inside a cave. Continuing on, reach Nepane Village where you can see some of the life of a typical Tamang community. Then hike along Ladku River back to the resort for lunch. In the afternoon it's time to for the drive back to Kathmandu, passing the village of Khopasi along the way. You driver will drop you off at your hotel, where the tour ends.
6 Day-Exclusive Kathmandu Valley Cultural Tour
Day 1: Arrive Kathmandu/meet & transfer to hotel Upon arrival at Kathmandu Airport, you shall be met then transferred to your hotel. O/N Hotel in KathmanduDay 2: Kathmandu SightseeingAfter breakfast, drive to Kathmandu Durbar Square, one of the oldest squares and used to be the center of power in the 18th century from where king used to rule. The square has many temples, palaces, museum. Then drive to nearby Swoyambhunath also popularly known as ‘Monkey Temple’ due to large of monkeys residing in it’s forested area. Swoyambhunath is on hilltop and is a Buddhist Stupa, and provides panoramic view of the entire Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountains. After lunch, drive to the Hindu temple of Pashupatinath located on the banks of the holy Bagmati River. Hindu cremations are performed on the banks of holy Bagmati River. Then you will drive to nearby Boudhanath Stupa about 15 minutes from Pashupatinath. Boudhanath is the largest Buddhist Stupa in the world. Afterwards, drive back to hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 3: Patan, Bhaktapur and DhulikhelDrive to Patan and you will visit Patan Durbar Square, several temples, monasteries and stupas. Patan city is closer to Kathmandu and just 20 minutes drive. Then drive towards Bhaktapur, a medieval town located about 15 km from Kathmandu. In Bhaktapur, you will visit Bhaktapur Durbar Square, palaces, museum, temples. Later on, you will drive to Dhulikhel; a Himalayan viewpoint located about 30 km from Kathmandu. O/N Hotel in Dhulikhel.Day 4: Namobuddha, Panauti, Changu Narayan and KathmanduWake up and enjoy the sunrise over the mountains from Dhulikhel and after breakfast, drive to Namo-Buddha. You will visit several Buddhist monasteries and gompas in Namo-Buddha. After spending some time at Namo-Buddha, you will drive to Kathmandu; en-route the visiting the old town of Panauti. You will visit Hindu temples and shrines at Panauti. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 5: Visit Dakshinkali, Kirtipur, Chobar and KhokanaEarly in the morning, drive towards a Hindu temple of God ‘Kali’- Dhaksinkali located 22 km south of Kathmandu. At the temple, you will witness animal sacrifice like goats, chickens, ducks so as to please the holy goddess. Then drive back to Kathmandu, en-route you will visit the old town of Kirtipur, the city of glory with several Hindu temples. Then to Chobar, famous for Chobar gorge where it is believed in the ancient times that the entire Kathmandu Valley was a huge lake and water drained away from this gorge. Afterwards visit to Khokana, a beautiful village with age old Newar culture and traditions. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 6: Trip concludes You shall be transferred to the airport for your onward destination.