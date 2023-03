The monastery and meditation centre Sasanayaunggyi Kyaung, 0.3 miles north of Paya Thonzu, is a stop-off point for day trippers. It features a lovely 19th-century glass armoire with painted Jataka panels (showing scenes from the Buddha's life) and 400-year-old scripture in Pali inside. The monks are usually happy to show you around, and always appreciate a donation for their on-site school.