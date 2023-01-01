About half a mile south of New Bagan, this large, 13th-century, bell-shaped stupa is one of the most impressive structures in the area. Built by Htilominlo, and showing some Hindu influences, it’s set on four square terraces, each fronted by a standing buddha image in brick and stucco. A rather rickety stairway leads up the stupa’s southern side to the terraces, where you can circle the structure. At the southwestern corner is a closed-off chamber leading into an inner sanctum.