Slightly south of Abeyadana and across the road, this elegant and well-preserved temple was built by Kyanzittha. The main buddha image is twice life-size and shelters under the hood of a huge naga (dragon serpent). This reflects the legend that in 1192 Kyanzittha built the temple on the spot where he was sheltered while fleeing from his angry brother and predecessor Sawlu, an activity he had to indulge in on more than one occasion.

Paintings decorate the corridor walls. The central shrine has two smaller standing buddhas as well as the large one. The temple itself – with corn-cob sikhara, which some believe to be the Ananda prototype – can be climbed via tight stairs.