Built in the 12th century by Prince Yazakumar as a memorial to his mother, this large and gently tapering gold pagoda is flanked by two large chinthe ((half-lion/half-dragon deities). Next to the pagoda is a small room containing the Myazedi Stone, an inscribed stone tablet dating back to 1113.

The stone has four different languages inscribed on it: Pali, Mon, Old Burmese and Pyu. Each side contains the same text in a different language, and it was this stone that gave archaeologists the key they needed in order to decipher the previously unknown Pyu language.