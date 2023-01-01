Close to the riverbank, towards Myinkaba from Old Bagan, Mingalazedi Paya (Blessing Stupa) represents the final flowering of Bagan’s architectural outburst, as displayed in its enormous bell-like dome and the beautiful glazed Jataka (stories from the Buddha's past lives) tiles around each terrace. Although many of the 1061 original tiles have been damaged or stolen, 561 remain (in various states of decay). The smaller square building in the grounds is one of the few Tripitaka (scripture) libraries made of brick.