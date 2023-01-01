Mimalaung Kyaung

A nice set of chinthe (half-lion/half-dragon deities) guards the stairway leading up to this small, square monastery platform, constructed in 1174 by Narapatisithu. It’s about 650ft south of Gawdawpalin, on the other side of the road. In front of the monastery is a brick-and-stucco Tripitaka (scripture) library next to a large acacia tree. Atop the steps, a tiered roof (with a newer gold-capped hti, an umbrella-like decorated pinnacle) contains a large sitting buddha.

Archaeologists discovered an intricately carved 2.5in votive tablet here that showed 78 sculpted figures.