Housed in a sprawling complex, this government-run museum features many fine pieces from Bagan (reclining buddhas, original images, inscribed stones and mural re-creations) and an unexpected room of modern-art renderings of the temples. Other curiosities include a room of 55 kinds of women's hair knots (and five men's hairstyles), models of major temples with architectural details, and a model of an 11th-century village.