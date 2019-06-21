Htilominlo Pahto

This 150ft-high temple (built in 1218) marks the spot where King Nantaungmya was chosen (by a leaning umbrella, that timeless decider), among five brothers, to be the crown prince. It’s more impressive from the outside, with a terraced design similar to that of Sulamani Pahto. Unfortunately, it’s vendor central here.

Have a walk around the 140-sq-ft base to take in the fragments of the original fine plaster carvings, glazed sandstone decorations and nicely carved reliefs on the doorways. Inside are four buddhas on the lower and upper floors, though the stairways are closed. Traces of old murals are also still visible.