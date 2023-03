Just west of Ananda, this small vihara (sanctuary or chapel), built in 1137, features some detailed 18th-century murals bursting with bright red and green, showing details of everyday life from the Bagan period. In the southeastern corner you can see a boat with a design depicting Portuguese figures engaged in trade. The temple’s name means ‘Ananda Brick Monastery’.

Ananda Ok Kyaung was damaged in the 2016 earthquake and was under repair at research time, but it's open to visitors.