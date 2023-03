Following similar government-mandated palace reconstruction jobs in Bago, Mandalay and Shwebo, this towering concrete-and-steel-reinforced edifice was opened to much fanfare in 2008. Built opposite the excavated site of the actual palace just in from Tharabar Gate, it’s unlikely to bear much resemblance to the original. Either way, it’s a sign of the ongoing Disneyfication of Bagan.