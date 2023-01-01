Unlike any other Bagan temple, this monument, located on the north side of the main road 1000ft west of the gate, is modelled after the famous Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, India, which commemorates the spot where the Buddha attained enlightenment. Built during the reign of Nantaungmya in 1215, the temple’s unusual pyramidal spire is richly coated in niches enclosing seated buddha figures, rising from a square block. The stairway to the top is closed.

Inside is a modern makeover, with tile floor and carpet. The ruined buildings just north feature some original glazed painting fragments.