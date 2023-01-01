Just north of the Bagan–Nyaung U Rd, almost midway to Nyaung U, this squat mid-13th-century ordination hall houses some brightly painted frescoes on the walls and ceilings depicting big scenes from the late 17th or early 18th century. Sadly, many pieces crumbled in the 1975 earthquake.

The building, named after a well-known monk from the 13th century, is often locked to protect the art, but you can see in (a bit) from the three gated doorways if the keyholder isn’t around. The roof battlements imitate Myanmar wooden architecture, and a small centre spire rises from the rooftop.