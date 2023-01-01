Great for its views, this steep-stepped, pyramid-style stupa looks ho-hum from afar, but the narrow terrace has become something of an alternative sunset spot. It’s about 2000ft south of Htilominlo, across Anawrahta Rd. It’s also known as Temple 394 (not correctly labelled on some maps). Buledi was one of many temples in Bagan badly damaged in the 2016 quake, but it's now open again.

If persistent vendors are buzzing around, try the miniature version, Temple 405, with several glazed tiles visible, just east of Buledi.