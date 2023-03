Facing Sulamani from the east, and well worth visiting, this sikhara-topped temple looks like a miniature version of its more famous neighbour but sees far fewer visitors (or vendors). Thabeik Hmauk means ‘Boycott Temple’, as it was made in response to the similarly designed Sulamani, which was ordered by the brutal King Narapatisithu. Much of its interior was damaged by the 1975 earthquake, and the temple suffered again in the 2016 ’quake and is currently closed.