Dating from the 13th century, during the latter period of temple building at Bagan, this huge, impressive pagoda used to be a superb and popular sunset-viewing spot, with a giant open terrace (Bagan’s largest) atop the steps, and another small deck further up. However, Pyathada Paya suffered serious damage in the 2016 earthquake and is currently not open to visitors.

Pyathada’s architects used an inner relieving arch and a second upper arch to support the huge chambers, illustrating the point that temple styles changed in Bagan because the builders improved at arch construction. Note how the top stupa isn’t centred on the top platform.

The temple is about half a mile southeast of Sulamani, reached by dirt roads that sometimes get obscured in goat fields.