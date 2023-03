This square temple, surrounded by crumbling walls just north of Payathonzu, is decorated with faded Jataka frescoes and was built in 1255 by Thambula, the wife of King Uzana. It’s often locked, but go to the doors (shaded at midday) and peek through the gate to see wall and ceiling murals. A mural of a boat race can be seen from the southern entrance; good ceiling murals are seen from the north side.