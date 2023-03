Built in 1222, this east-facing, whitewashed temple near Minnanthu village (a mile or two east of Dhammayazika on the north side of the road) stands on a raised platform and has interior walls decorated with well-preserved frescoes. It's topped by a gilded Indian-style spire like that on Ananda Pahto. The jar-like structures out the front were pillars of a building toppled by the 1975 earthquake.