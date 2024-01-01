Just in front of Nandamannya, this working underground monastery dates from the 11th century. Bring a torch to walk along the cavern-like corridors and see the small chambers where the monks still sleep and pray. Mats on the tunnel floors are used for meditation.
Kyat Kan Kyaung
Bagan
