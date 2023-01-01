Wetkyi-In-Gubyaukgyi

Just west of Nyaung U and about 330ft east of Gubyauknge, this detailed off-the-main-circuit, 13th-century temple has an Indian-style spire, like the Mahabodhi Paya in Old Bagan. It’s interesting for fine frescoes of scenes from the Jataka but, unfortunately, in 1899 a German collector surreptitiously removed many of the panels on which the frescoes were painted. Those that remain in the entry are in great shape.

Steps inside lead to four buddha images and you can see Hindu figures engraved on the spire.