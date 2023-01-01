Claiming that it’s the ‘Only One Thanakha Gallery in the World’, this sizeable complex has a small gallery devoted to the myriad medicinal and cosmetic uses of the thanakha tree (Limonia acidissima), from its roots to its bark. You can peruse combs, prayer beads and other items made from thanakha, as well as paintings depicting royals discovering or introducing this much-loved product. There are also samples on hand, where you can try out thanakha on your own skin.

Really, the place is a glorified shop for the thanakha cosmetics of Shwe Pyi Nann, as well as a good range of other Bagan and Myanmar souvenirs. A restaurant and a pricey hotel (which doesn't accept foreigners) round out the complex.