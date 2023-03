Although officially credited to Kyanzittha, this cave temple may actually date back to Anawrahta. Built into a cliff face 270yd southwest of Shwezigon, the long, dimly lit corridors are decorated with frescoes, some of which are thought to have been painted by Bagan’s Tatar invaders during the Mongol occupation after 1287. An attendant will usually greet you with keys to unlock the doors. Bring a torch.

It’s very quiet in here and you can actually see the 700-year-old brush strokes.