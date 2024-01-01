Seinnyet Nyima Paya & Seinnyet Ama Pahto

This stupa and shrine stand side by side (about 820ft north of New Bagan) and are traditionally ascribed to Queen Seinnyet in the 11th century, although the architecture clearly points to a period two centuries later. The zedi rests on three terraces and is topped by a beautiful stylised umbrella.
