Seinnyet Ama & Seinnyet Nyima Paya

The Seinnyet 'Sisters' are a pair of beautiful paya standing hand in hand next to one another. Built in the 11th century by Queen Seinnyet, the, Seinnyet Ama is the largest of the two (ama meaning 'older sister'), while the little sister (nyima) is probably the more attractive temple and has a big conical spire with traces of carvings still visible. Buddha statues sit within niches.

Despite being just off the main road, these pretty buildings don't get all that many visitors. There are many other tiny paya and other ruins around this area which are also fun to explore.